Texans, Dameon Pierce Grab First Win vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans (1-3-1) are heading back home happy after a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although it was an ugly victory, the Texans did what was needed in order to grab the win and improve to 1-3-1 on the season.

The Texans were knotted up 6-6 with the Jaguars before scoring a touchdown on a 12-play drive late in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce led the way for the Texans with 26 carries for 99 yards and the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The defense also shined for the Texans, coming up with two crucial turnovers on downs and a pair of interceptions, one coming in the end zone from first-round rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The win marks nine consecutive wins against the Jaguars, dating back to 2018.

The Texans will head into the bye week on the right foot before returning to action in two weeks against the Las Vegas Raiders.