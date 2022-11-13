Texans Look Tiny in Loss vs. Giants

The Houston Texans (1-7-1) are coming back to Texas a little blue after losing 24-16 to the New York Giants (7-2) Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Texans came out flat to start the game, going three-and-out on their first drive and allowing a touchdown on the Giants’ opening possession.

From there, the Texans were playing catch-up all afternoon. There was a glimmer of hope when Davis Mills found wide receiver Nico Collins for a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but Houston followed that scoring drive by allowing another score to the Giants and back-to-back turnovers on offense.

Once again, rookie running back Dameon Pierce looked like the team’s best player on offense, rushing for 94 yards on 17 carries and tacking on a pair of receptions for 28 yards.

On defense, the unit did a good job applying pressure against Daniel Jones, hitting him six times and sacking him thrice, but the team struggled to contain running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, who is enjoying a renaissance-type season, ran the ball 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown. With Houston’s inability to stop Barkley, New York continued to hand him the ball and kill the clock throughout the game.

The Texans have been steamrolled by opposing rush attacks all season long, and today was no different. And with no offense to match the opponents, it makes it extremely difficult for the Texans to win.

However, Houston will get back on the horse and try again next week against the Washington Commanders at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.