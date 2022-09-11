Houston Texans blow 17-point lead and turn it into a tie vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans are scratching their heads after a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

For the first time since the franchise’s inception, the Texans have ended a game in a tie. But considering how the game started, most fans will likely look at this game as a loss.

The Texans appeared to cruise to victory after taking a 20-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. Tight end O.J. Howard was the brightest spot on the offense, scoring both of the team’s touchdowns from Davis Mills.

But in the fourth quarter, the Texans defense lost all of the momentum it had built from the first three quarters. On three consecutive possessions, the Texans allowed scores to tie the game at 20 heading into overtime.

In overtime, both teams led uninspiring efforts to try and win the game. The Colts kicked what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal, but Rodrigo Blankenship shanked it wide right.

The Texans had one last chance, but facing 4th-and-3 at midfield, coach Lovie Smith opted to punt, leading to a draw.

The Texans are back in action next Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.