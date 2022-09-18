Texans Fall Short in Loss vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans will head back from Mile High shaking their heads after a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Texans defense held the Broncos out of the end zone in the first three quarters and put the team in position to win. However, the offense struggled and couldn’t find the end zone themselves.

The Texans led 9-6 going into the fourth quarter, but for the second week in a row, Houston was outscored by multiple possessions in the final frame, which led to the team fumbling the win.

Houston had a chance to win in the final drive, but Davis Mills couldn’t lead the Texans on the final drive. Mills completed just 19 of his 38 passes for 176 yards and failed to lead a touchdown drive.

The Texans will regroup this week before meeting with the Chicago Bears in the Windy City next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon Sunday.