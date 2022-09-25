Davis Mills’ Late Interception Seals Texans Last-Second Loss vs. Bears

The Houston Texans are heading back home disappointed after a 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Texans played well throughout the afternoon, but a late interception thrown by Davis Mills in Houston territory set the Bears up for a game-winning 30-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

The pick marked Mills’ second of the day. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce led the way with 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans’ defense shined today in defending the pass, holding the Bears to just 106 yards through the air. Second-round rookie Jalen Pitre recorded his first two interceptions and sack of his NFL career.

However, the team struggled to defend the run, allowing 281 yards on the ground. Bears running back Khalil Herbert led the way with a career day, running for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans are back home next week, hosting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon Sunday.