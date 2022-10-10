CFB Week 6 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

As the college football season progresses, the Houston Texans inch closer to the NFL Draft. Here’s a look at five prospects who caught our eye during last weekend’s games:

Jeff Sims, quarterback, Georgia Tech

Sims is by far one of the most underrated prospects at his position in college football. Although he plays in a dysfunctional offense with little to no talent around him, the former 4-star recruit still manages to display weekly why he possesses high-level tools that could turn him into an intriguing option with some development. Despite still not being an advanced and high-volume passer, Sims displays a great combination of arm talent, velocity and ball placement, while also being a legit dual-threat. He could be an interesting pick in the mid rounds given his rather high potential.

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is an underrated prospect with upside.



He displays a solid combination of arm talent, ball placement and velocity. He needs to improve as a passer but his tools are great. pic.twitter.com/DFBCeIX8zb — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) October 10, 2022

Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, South Carolina

After struggling to find consistency on a production level in his first seasons at South Carolina, Pickens is finally emerging as a solid defensive tackle prospect. The former 5-star recruit possesses plus athleticism for his frame, making him a legit threat in pass rush. Pickens is mainly a 3-technique who’s still versatile enough to be utilized in multiple alignments. Given his ability to make his presence felt against the run, while also putting pressure on the offensive line as a pass rusher, he could be a perfect fit for the Texans, who could be looking to bolster their defensive line.

Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Tennessee

After a solid 2021 campaign, Hooker is building on what he displayed last season emerging as one of the hottest quarterback prospects of the 2023 NFL draft. Hooker has been able to develop his game quite a lot throughout his college tenure, becoming a legit pro passer who also has the ability to make things happen with his legs. Hooker’s biggest red flag though it’s his age, since he will be 25 when the next draft comes around. Are the Texans or any other NFL franchise willing to spend a high draft pick on a quarterback who will be as old as Justin Herbert on draft day?

Tuli Tuipulotu, edge rusher, USC

Tuipulotu put together an impressive 3-sack performance against Washington State, becoming the college football leader thus far in that category. Houston will for sure look to add some pass rush help during the next offseason and Tuipulotu could end up being their guy given his combination of explosiveness, hand usage and strength.

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU

After a shaky start of the season, given also to how TCU utilized him, Johnston broke out with a 200+ yards performance against Kansas. Johnston is one of the best wide receiver prospects in football regardless of class: at 6’4”, 215 lbs he has unfair athleticism and he turns 50/50 balls into 80/20 balls. Johnston has the makings of a true NFL alpha receiver and if the Texans will decide to support their potential new franchise quarterback with a top-tier weapon, it might be him.