CFB Week 7 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

As the college football season progresses, the Houston Texans inch closer to the NFL Draft. Here’s a look at five prospects who caught our eye during last weekend’s games:

Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama

Despite Tennessee was able to pull off a big-time upset against the Crimson Tide, Bryce Young displayed once again why he’s a special prospect. Young was able to carry the offense for the whole game, putting on a true show: Young was simply amazing out of structure, displaying the ability to extend plays with his legs, dancing in and outside the pocket while dodging defenders and slinging perfect throws to keep moving the chains. The former 5-star recruit could truly be a perfect profile for the Texans, who will probably look to add a new signal-caller early in the first-round.

Just when I think I couldn’t get higher on Bryce Young as a prospect he does things like this. He played one of the best games of his career against Tennessee in a hostile environment and hurt. Gamer.



pic.twitter.com/lB9Inrls4A — Kevin (@Daboys_22) October 17, 2022

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, LSU

After a slow start of the season while recovering from an injury, Boutte had a solid outing against Florida as he collected over 100 receiving yards. Boutte is a true playmaker who’s an impact pass catcher at all three levels of the field, while being a wizard at making defenders miss. Boutte has superstar potential in the NFL as he has the tools and the skillset to become an alpha receiver. The Texans should definitely target him if looking to add a prime offensive weapon.

Myles Murphy, edge rusher, Clemson

Murphy could easily end up being a top-10 pick in the next draft, he was once again disruptive against Florida State. He recorded two sacks while being totally unstoppable on the edge: he’s a surefire top-tier prospect given his athleticism, power and hand usage. Murphy could be an impact player right away in the NFL and if Houston decides to add a premiere pass rusher in the first round, Murphy could fit their needs.

Cameron Rising, quarterback, Utah

Rising may not be a top quarterback prospect, but in Utah’s win again USC, Rising displayed why he’s proper NFL material. He went back and forth with Caleb Williams, the best quarterback prospect in football, while delivering big-time NFL throws and getting the job done with his legs. If the Texans will end up not adding a quarterback in the first round, Rising could be worth a pick later on.

Dalton Kincaid, tight end, Utah

Kincaid emerged as an intriguing tight end prospect earlier in the season but against the Trojans he had an historic performance as he collected 16 receptions, 234 yards and a touchdown. Kincaid looked like true NFL material as a fluid and reliable pass catcher at all three levels. He can play inline or flexed in the slot but Kincaid has the potential to become a primary tight end at the next level.