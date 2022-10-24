CFB Week 8 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 8 of college football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and a look from the Houston Texans. Let’s dive right into it!

C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

Despite already being in play to be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud’s outing against Iowa was rather interesting and important for his evaluation. Against one of the best and most organized defensive units in the country, Stroud struggled in the first half, especially against pressure. In the second half though, Stroud bounced back in a major way, putting together jaw-dropping throws and being effective and cold-blooded when needed. Next April, Stroud could very well be in play to be the new face of the Texans franchise.

CJ Stroud with back-to-back-to-back beautiful throws pic.twitter.com/AwcIm33TNq — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 22, 2022

Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Bresee was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school who’s back performing at a high level after suffering a season-ending injury in 2021. Breese is a game-changer who possesses rare explosiveness and athleticism for his size. He’s a rock-solid run stopper who also offers major upside as a pass rusher. He’s a disruptive force who can also occasionally be utilized as a defensive end given his skillset. Bresee has everything needed to become one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

Clemson junior defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (#11) has unreal explosiveness at 6-5, 305 lbs.



A solid run defender who also offers massive upside as a pass rusher. He's a top 10 prospect in the 2023 draft class regardless of position. pic.twitter.com/ONAjGefVzK — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) October 24, 2022

Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, Tennessee

Hyatt gained national spotlight after scoring 5 touchdowns against Alabama last week, the Volunteers standout pass catcher though, is a legit NFL talent. Hyatt is one of the best deep threats in the 2023 draft: he’s lightning-quick, he’s able to reach his top speed extremely quickly and he’s able to make plays at the catch point downfield. He can be a reliable secondary receiver at the next level who has the tools to become an extremely dangerous offensive weapon. He has the skillset to replace Brandin Cooks.

B.J. Ojulari, edge rusher, LSU

I wasn’t particularly high on B.J. Ojulari coming into the season, as he displayed great athleticism, but he was still very inconsistent and not technically refined. This season though, he’s showing some important improvements in that area, has he looks way more active with his hand usage. Ojulari is also a very solid athlete who has the tools to be an impact player in the NFL.

Michael Penix Jr, quarterback, Washington

The Texans will probably address the quarterback position with their first pick in the draft, but just in case they follow different paths, Michael Penix Jr. could be an interesting name to follow throughout the board. Penix Jr. has made major improvements as a passer and looks like a quarterback with legit NFL potential. Despite he’ll be a mid to late round pick, he’s one of the best sleepers at his position.