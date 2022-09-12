College Football Week 2 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 2 of College Football is in the books with some impressive performances, let’s dive right into it.

Here’s five prospects who impressed this weekend that the Houston Texans should keep an eye on going into next year’s draft:

Devon Achane, running back, Texas A&M

It doesn’t happen often to find a complete offensive weapon who also has Olympics caliber speed. Devon Achane is all of that as a change of pace back who’s an efficient runner, a pass catcher who’s able to maximize yards after the catch opportunities and an electric returner who’s able to tear defenses apart with his rare speed. Achane is a game-changers who’s perennially a touch away from a big play to happen, just like the punt he returned 95 yards to the house against Appalachian State. Achane can impact an NFL offense under every aspect.

DJ Uiagalelei, quarterback, Clemson

A former five-star recruit who was impressing in some spot starts as a true freshman, the Clemson 6-4, 235 lbs signal-caller took a step back in 2021 but he looks way sharper this season. Uiagalelei has some mechanical issues he needs to repair, like improving at stepping more consistently into his throws, but his arm talent is no doubt one of the best in the country. Uiagalelei has a strong arm and can complete NFL passes at all three levels of the field while displaying great velocity and ball placement. He’s far from a finished product, but his ceiling his insanely high.

Gervon Dexter Sr, defensive tackle, Florida

The Texans could easily use some help on the interior defensive line coming next April and Dexter put together once again a great performance in Florida loss against Kentucky. Dexter has impressive natural instincts, he’s stout against the run thanks to great strength and balance and he’s also a major threat when rushing the quarterback due to his combination of athleticism and hand usage. Dexter could be an impact 3-technique right out of the gate at the next level.

Marvin Mims, wide receiver, Oklahoma

Brandin Cooks is under contract until 2023 when he’ll have a potential out option on his contract. Oklahoma pass catcher Marvin Mims is really similar to Brandin Cooks both from a physical and style standpoints. He’s a field stretcher who scored a 36 and a 58-yard touchdown against Kent State. He can consistently get behind the defense and make plays thanks to his speed, ball skills and solid hands. He could be a legit weapon in the NFL.

Broderick Jones, offensive tackle, Georgia

Adding an impact offensive tackle could be vital for the Texans next season and Georgia tackle Broderick Jones is playing as good as anybody at his position to start the season. Jones displays great athleticism for his size, he moves around with ease and this allows him to be an absolute force in the run game. Jones’ game though is also advanced from a technical standpoint, where he can count his strong hands and quick feet. He looks NFL ready.