2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select WR Tank Dell in Round 3

The Houston Texans are going local for their second pick on Day 2, and they are getting help for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With the 69th pick in the draft, the Houston Texans selected wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell from down the road at the University of Houston.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Dell.

Every second of the route is a separation opportunity for Dell, a touchdown-making machine who pairs electrifying top-end speed with twitchy short-area quickness. His routes are fast and effective on all three levels with keen ball-tracking talent deep and sideline-dotting footwork. Focus drops and contested catches are ongoing issues that are likely to continue at the next level. Dell is dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch and as a game-changing punt returner. His slender frame is a concern, but the explosive talent could be difficult to pass up for teams needing a big-play weapon to stretch the field and mismatch coverages.

Houston has now addressed quarterback, defensive end, center and wide receiver, creating a new balanced rookie class. The Texans will be back on the clock in the fourth round, which starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT.