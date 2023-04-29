2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select TCU EDGE Dylan Horton at Pick No. 109

The Houston Texans are staying in Texas to start off Day 3 by picking TCU EDGE rusher Dylan Horton with the 109th pick in the NFL Draft.

This comes after the Texans traded No. 104 with the Las Vegas Raiders and No. 105 to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 third-round pick.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Horton:

Horton was an all-district football and basketball player at Frisco High School in Texas before signing with New Mexico for 2018, when he played in all 12 games as a reserve linebacker (13 tackles, 1.5 for loss) after adding 20 pounds. Horton started five games for the Lobos in 2019 (23 tackles, 2.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks) but missed the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Transferring back home to TCU for 2020, he played in eight games off the bench (eight tackles, one sack). Horton led the Horned Frogs with nine tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with four sacks in 2021 (51 total stops), garnering honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. He was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2022, as well, tying for eighth in the FBS with 10.5 sacks among his team-leading 15 tackles for loss (52 total stops) in 15 starts.

Houston has now addressed quarterback, defensive end, center and wide receiver, creating a new balanced rookie class. The Texans will be back on the clock in the fifth round with pick No. 174.