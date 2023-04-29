2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Trade Up, Select Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o at Pick No. 167

The Houston Texans are still wheeling and dealing for the final day of the NFL Draft.

The Texans traded up seven spots and gave up the last pick in the draft to select Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about To’oTo’o:

To’oTo’o was a top 50 national recruit from De La Salle High School in California when signing with Tennessee. He was a Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team pick with the Volunteers in 2019, starting 12 of 13 games (72 tackles, five for loss, blocked kick). To’oTo’o led his squad with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 2020 (also intercepting one pass and breaking up two others) while starting all 10 games at the Will spot. He transferred from Tennessee to Alabama for 2021. To’oTo’o earned second-team All-SEC honors in his first season with the Tide, leading the team with 112 tackles (8.5 for loss with four sacks) and breaking up two passes in 15 starts. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a senior, starting all 13 games (93 tackles, eight for loss with 2.5 sacks).

To’oTo’o was a teammate of Will Anderson and Christian Harris at Alabama and the Crimson Tide pipeline to the Texans continues.

Houston has now addressed a number of needs across the field, creating a new balanced rookie class. The Texans will be back on the clock in the sixth round with pick No. 191