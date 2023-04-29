2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

The Houston Texans are adding some protection for new quarterback C.J. Stroud in the trenches with their sixth-round pick.

The team is welcoming Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson to town. It’s the second offensive lineman the team has taken this weekend, joining Penn State center Juice Scruggs.

The Texans likely are a fan of Patterson because of his versatility playing across the line.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Patterson:

Patterson was a top 30 offensive tackle recruit nationally as a two-time all-state pick from Mission Viejo High School in California. After redshirting the 2018 season (playing in three games as a reserve), he suited up at center in 2019, starting all 13 games that fall and starting eight contests in 2020 before missing the end of the year with a foot injury. Patterson was a third-team All-ACC pick in 2020. He missed spring practices after getting a pin removed from his foot, but started all 13 games in 2021. He missed the 2022 season opener after suffering a foot injury in practice but began the remaining 12 contests, shifting one spot over to left guard.

The Texans have a pair of seventh-round picks left to close out the draft that the team acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 191st overall pick.