2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Trade Again, Take Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

The Houston Texans are refusing to have a quiet draft.

The Texans traded up to the No. 205 pick in the sixth round with the Buffalo Bills, a sign that they really like Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

The trade marked the 41st of the weekend, which is an NFL record. In the deal, the Texans sent No. 230 and a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft for No. 205.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Hutchinson:

Hutchinson led Bartram Hill High School to the state title game as a senior. He went to Blinn College for two years and was rated a top 10 junior college wide receiver recruit after winning first-team all-conference notice in 2019. Hutchinson then transferred to Iowa State, garnering first-team All-Big 12 honors and conference Newcomer of the Year honors after leading his squad with 64 receptions for 771 receiving yards (with four receiving touchdowns) in 12 starts. He was a first-team pick in 2021, as well, leading Iowa State with a school-record 83 receptions for 987 receiving yards with five scores. He exploded onto the national scene in 2022, ranking third in the FBS with 107 catches and seventh with 1,171 receiving yards (10.9 per). He led ISU with six receiving scores in 12 starts to garner first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference honors.

Hutchinson joins third-round rookie Tank Dell among the rookie wide receivers who are expected to help No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Hutchinson joins Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Juice Scruggs, Dell, Dylan Horton, Henry To’oTo’o and Jarrett Patterson in the Texans’ rookie class.