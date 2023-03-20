Bills RB Devin Singletary signs with Texans

The Houston Texans are getting a little faster in the running back room, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Texans have reached an agreement to sign former #Bills FA RB Devin Singletary, source said, giving them an additional weapon alongside Dameon Pierce. The player called “Motor” has averaged 4.6 yards per rush in each of the last two seasons.

Singletary ran for 819 yards and five touchdowns last season while also catching 38 passes for a career-best 280 yards and a score.

Having a versatile running back that can run the ball on early downs, be a receiving option on passing downs and be a blocker in pass protection is crucial for a rookie quarterback.

Singletary should prove to be a strong complement to Dameon Pierce’s running style and he is a strong addition to the team.

Considering that the team has now signed Singletary and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, the Texans are equipping whichever player is under center next season with experienced and talented players entering their prime.