Week 10 Thursday Night Football Live: Ravens vs. Dolphins

In the tenth Thursday Night Football game of 2021, Lamar Jackson returns home and leads the Baltimore Ravens into Hard Rock Stadium to face off against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins snapped a seven-game losing streak last week by defeating the Houston Texans, while the Ravens overcame their second two-touchdown second-half deficit of the season in an overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings at home.

The Ravens are talented but have a reputation of playing down to their competition. Will they be able to hold off the Dolphins and win another game this evening?

Who do y’all got winning this game? Ravens or Dolphins? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Thursday Night Football thread. Enjoy!