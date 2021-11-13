2021 College Football Live: Week Eleven

It’s Saturday in November, which means college football is getting down to the nitty gritty!
Today, we have four ranked matchups that should shake things up and have impact on the rest of the season.
Here are some of today’s key matchups:
- (8) Oklahoma Sooners vs. (13) Baylor Bears, 11 A.M. CT (FOX)
Oklahoma SB Nation Blog: Crimson And Cream Machine
Baylor SB Nation Blog: Our Daily Bears
- (19) Purdue Boilermakers vs. (4) Ohio State Buckeyes, 2:30 P.M. CT (ABC)
Purdue SB Nation Blog: Hammer and Rails
Ohio State SB Nation Blog: Land-Grant Holy Land
- (11) Texas A&M Aggies vs. (15) Ole Miss Rebels, 6 P.M. CT (ESPN)
Texas A&M SB Nation Blog: Good Bull Hunting
Ole Miss SB Nation Blog: Red Cup Rebellion
- (16) NC State Wolfpack vs. (12) Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 6:30 P.M. CT (ACCN)
NC State SB Nation Blog: Backing The Pack
Wake Forest SB Nation Blog: Blogger So Dear
BRB, this is your college football thread for today. Enjoy!
Loading comments...