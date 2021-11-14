2021 Week 10 Live: Early Games

With the Houston Texans on bye this week, it’s likely that the players are sitting on the couch watching today’s games, just like the rest of us.

In today’s early slate, seven games take place, including the AFC’s top team, the Tennessee Titans, facing off against the 5-3 New Orleans Saints in Nashville.

There are also important games between the Browns and Patriots and Falcons and Cowboys, all of whom are fighting for Wild Card spots.

Here’s a look at all of today’s early games, which all start at 12 CT:

Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-2), FOX

New Orleans Saints (5-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-2), CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-5), CBS

Cleveland Browns (5-4) vs. New England Patriots (5-4), CBS

Buffalo Bills (5-3) vs. New York Jets (2-6), CBS

Detroit Lions (0-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3), FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) vs. Washington Football Team (2-6), FOX

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!