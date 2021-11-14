2021 Week 10 Live: Late Games

Four games occupy the late slate of games for the first week in the 2021 NFL season, including the return of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
Here’s a look at today’s games:
Carolina Panthers (4-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (8-1), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
Arizona Cardinals SB Nation Site: Revenge of the Birds
Carolina Panthers SB Nation Site: Cat Scratch Reader
Minnesota Vikings (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
Los Angeles Chargers SB Nation Site: Bolt From The Blue
Minnesota Vikings SB Nation Site: The Daily Norseman
Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) vs. Denver Broncos (5-4), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS
Denver Broncos SB Nation Site: Mile High Report
Philadelphia Eagles SB Nation Site: Bleeding Green Nation
Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS
Green Bay Packers SB Nation Site: Acme Packing Company
Seattle Seahawks SB Nation Site: Field Gulls
BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!
