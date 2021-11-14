 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Week 10 Live: Late Games

Four late games on this week’s slate.

By Jeremy_Brener
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Four games occupy the late slate of games for the first week in the 2021 NFL season, including the return of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Here’s a look at today’s games:

Carolina Panthers (4-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (8-1), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Arizona Cardinals SB Nation Site: Revenge of the Birds

Carolina Panthers SB Nation Site: Cat Scratch Reader

Minnesota Vikings (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers SB Nation Site: Bolt From The Blue

Minnesota Vikings SB Nation Site: The Daily Norseman

Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) vs. Denver Broncos (5-4), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

Denver Broncos SB Nation Site: Mile High Report

Philadelphia Eagles SB Nation Site: Bleeding Green Nation

Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

Green Bay Packers SB Nation Site: Acme Packing Company

Seattle Seahawks SB Nation Site: Field Gulls

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!

