Week 10 Sunday Night Football Live: Chiefs vs. Raiders

In the tenth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads his 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs into Allegiant Stadium in Sin City to take on Derek Carr and the 5-3 Las Vegas Raiders in a key AFC West matchup.

The Chiefs and Raiders have each had their struggles this season in one way or another, but both teams find themselves above .500 with a chance to create some distance over the other in what could be a game that helps decide the AFC West division race.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Chiefs or Raiders? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Kansas City Chiefs SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride

Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation Site: Silver and Black Pride

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!