Week 10 Monday Night Football Live: Rams vs. 49ers

In the tenth Monday Night Football game of 2021, Matthew Stafford and the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams head north to Santa Clara to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams made a huge splash this week by signing Odell Beckham Jr., and he could make his debut tonight, along with fellow All-Pro teammate Von Miller, who was acquired ahead of the Trade Deadline and did not play in last week’s Sunday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the 49ers need a win to keep pace with the rest of the pack fighting for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

