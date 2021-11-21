Week 11 Sunday Night Football Live: Steelers vs. Chargers

In the eleventh Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, fresh off the COVID-19 list, leads his 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers into SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels to take on Justin Herbert and the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC Wild Card matchup.

The winner of this game will find themselves in the playoff picture after 10 games. The Steelers desperately missed Roethlisberger last week in a tie against the Detroit Lions. Will Big Ben be able to right the ship? And the Chargers have lost three of four, but a big win tonight could give them the momentum they need to push through the rough patch.

