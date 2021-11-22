Week 11 Monday Night Football Live: Giants vs. Buccaneers

In the eleventh Monday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Daniel Jones leads his 3-6 New York Giants into Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants have played well as of late, winning two out of three before their bye week. With fresher legs, the Giants could look to make the push to upset the Bucs.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled as of late, dropping their last two games. Could returning home be what this team needs to get back into the win column?

Who do y’all got winning this game? Giants or Bucs? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!