Thanksgiving Day Football Live: Bears vs. Lions

In the first Thanksgiving game of the day, the 3-7 Chicago Bears travel to the Motor City to face the winless Detroit Lions. On paper, there isn’t a whole lot to be excited about. Both of these teams have been hampered by injuries and have struggled all season long, but let’s keep things in perspective here.

It’s still football. On Thanksgiving.

It’s funny to think how the Texans were in this same position last year, winning their fourth game of the season in a blowout win. After that, the team lost their final five games and finished 4-12. Luckily, we can still ride the wave from the win over the Titans on Sunday and enjoy watching other teams suffer today.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Bears or Lions? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your first Thanksgiving Day thread. Enjoy!