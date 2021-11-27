2021 College Football Live: Week Thirteen

It’s Saturday in November, which means college football is getting down to the nitty gritty!

We’ve got several rivalry games, including two that will dictate who plays next week in their respective Conference Championship Game.

Here are some of today’s key matchups:

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (5) Michigan Wolverines, 11 A.M. CT (FOX)

Ohio State SB Nation Blog: Land-Grant Holy Land

Michigan SB Nation Blog: Maize n Brew

(3) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers, 2:30 P.M. CT (ESPN)

Alabama SB Nation Blog: Roll ‘Bama Roll

Auburn SB Nation Blog: College and Magnolia

(15) Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers, 6 P.M. CT (ESPN)

Texas A&M SB Nation Blog: Good Bull Hunting

LSU SB Nation Blog: And The Valley Shook

(10) Oklahoma Sooners vs. (7) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 6:30 P.M. CT (ABC)

Oklahoma SB Nation Blog: Crimson And Cream Machine

Oklahoma State SB Nation Blog: Cowboys Ride For Free

BRB, this is your college football thread for today. Enjoy!