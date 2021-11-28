2021 Week 12 Live: Late Games

Three games occupy the late slate of games for the twelfth week in the 2021 NFL season, and all the teams in the window are .500 or better.

The Chargers and Broncos battle in an AFC West rivalry game, the Rams and Packers face off in a playoff rematch (and potential preview?), and the Vikings and Niners meet in Santa Clara. Here’s a look at this afternoon’s late games:

Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) vs. Denver Broncos (5-5), 3:05 p.m. CT, CBS

Los Angeles Rams (7-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-3), 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

Minnesota Vikings (5-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-5), 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!