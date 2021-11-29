Week 12 Monday Night Football Live: Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

In the twelfth Monday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Russell Wilson leads his 3-7 Seattle Seahawks into FedEx Field to take on Taylor Heinicke and the 4-6 Washington Football Team.

It’s a must-win game for Wilson and the Seahawks, who have yet to win a game since Wilson’s return to the field from a thumb injury he suffered back in Week 5. This is Seattle’s fourth primetime game of the season, but a win tonight would be the team’s first victory at night.

For Washington, tonight’s win would mark three straight after the bye and give the WFT the seventh seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Seahawks or Washington? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Monday Night Football thread. Enjoy!