Week 9 Sunday Night Football Live: Titans vs. Rams

In the ninth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Ryan Tannehill leads the Tennessee Titans into SoFi Stadium to take on quarterback Matthew Stafford and the mighty Los Angeles Rams.

The two teams have won a combined 13 games so far in 2021, and this game has high stakes for both conference playoff pictures. For the Titans, this game will look different; two-time reigning rushing champion Derrick Henry is out with a foot injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. The Titans signed Adrian Peterson earlier this week, and he could see some reps tonight.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Titans or Rams? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!