Filed under:

2021 Week 14 Live: Late Games

Bills vs. Buccaneers headlines this week’s late afternoon slate.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Four games occupy the late slate of games for the fourteenth week in the 2021 NFL season, with three contests being played in the shadow of today’s main event—Bills vs. Bucs.

Here’s a look at today’s games:

Detroit Lions (1-10-1) vs. Denver Broncos (6-6), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

New York Giants (4-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

San Francisco 49ers (6-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

Buffalo Bills (7-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!

