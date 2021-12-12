Week 14 Sunday Night Football Live: Bears vs. Packers

In the fourteenth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Andy Dalton, fresh off a loss last week against the Arizona Cardinals, leads his 4-8 Chicago Bears into Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the 9-3 Green Bay Packers in a NFC North rivalry matchup.

The oldest rivalry in the game takes center stage, though the two teams look like a mismatch this year. The Bears have struggled to stay healthy and need a win to hold onto any slim playoff hopes the team may have. Meanwhile, the Packers need a win to keep pace for the top seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Bears or Packers? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!