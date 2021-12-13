Week 14 Monday Night Football Live: Rams vs. Cardinals

In the fourteenth Monday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Matthew Stafford, fresh off a big win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leads his 8-4 Los Angeles Rams into the desert to take on Kyler Murray and the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals in a key NFC West matchup.

The Rams took their first loss of the season to the Cardinals back in Week 4 and they are out for revenge tonight against their division rival. A win tonight would also inch them closer to the division lead, which could play a huge role in the NFC Playoff Picture.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Rams or Cardinals? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Monday Night Football thread. Enjoy!