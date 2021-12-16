Week 15 Thursday Night Football Live: Chiefs vs. Chargers

In the fifteenth Thursday Night Football game of 2021, Patrick Mahomes and the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the City of Angels to take on Justin Herbert and the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers grabbed a win earlier this season in Kansas City and can claim first place in the division away from the Chiefs with a win tonight, but they will have to do so without Houston native Rashawn Slater, who is out for tonight’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Chiefs or Chargers? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Thursday Night Football thread this evening. Enjoy!