Week 15 Saturday Night Football Live: Patriots vs. Colts

In the first Saturday Night Football game of the season, the red hot 9-4 New England Patriots travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are coming off their bye week and have huge implications on tonight’s game.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help from other teams on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, a Colts loss would put the Tennessee Titans in position to clinch the AFC South with a win tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Patriots or Colts? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can watch tonight’s game exclusively on NFL Network. Before you tune in, head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your Saturday Night Football thread. Enjoy!