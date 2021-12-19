2021 Week 15 Live: Late Games

Three games occupy the late slate of games for the fifteenth week of the 2021 NFL season, with two games that will help decide the Wild Card races in the AFC and NFC, along with the first-ever meeting between former MVPs Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Here’s a look at today’s games in the late window:

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) vs. Denver Broncos (7-6), 3:05 p.m. CT, CBS

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (7-6), 3:05 p.m. CT, CBS

Green Bay Packers (10-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-5), 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

BRB community, this is your late game thread for this afternoon. Enjoy!