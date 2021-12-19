Week 15 Sunday Night Football Live: Saints vs. Buccaneers

In the fifteenth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Taysom Hill, fresh off a win last week against the New York Jets, leads his 6-7 New Orleans Saints into Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the 10-3 reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC South rivalry showdown.

The Bucs and Saints met in Week 8; the Saints came away victorious but lost Jameis Winston for the season to a torn ACL. Since then, the Bucs are 4-1 while the Saints are 1-5.

Who do y'all got winning this game? Saints or Buccaneers?

