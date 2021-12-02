Week 13 Thursday Night Football Live: Cowboys vs. Saints

In the thirteenth Thursday Night Football game of 2021, Dak Prescott and the 7-4 Dallas Cowboys are looking to snap a two game losing streak as they march in to the Big Easy to take on Taysom Hill and the 5-6 New Orleans Saints, who are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Some streak will come to an end tonight, and whichever team does it will be doing so without some key parts to their team. Alvin Kamara is missing his fourth straight game for the Saints, while tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are also out. On the Cowboys side, they’ll be without head coach Mike McCarthy, who is the latest Cowboy to land on the COVID-19 list.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Cowboys or Saints? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Thursday Night Football thread. Enjoy!