Week 15 Monday Night Football Live: Raiders vs. Browns

In the first game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders travel to Ohio to face the 7-6 Cleveland Browns.

This contest was supposed to take place Saturday afternoon, but an outbreak within the Browns pushed the game 48 hours later. There is a lot riding on tonight’s game for both teams, so finding a way to come out with a win is crucial. It could have a big effect on the rest of each team’s season.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Raiders or Browns? Sound off in the comments section below. You can watch this afternoon’s game exclusively on NFL Network. Before then, head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight:

BRB, this is your first Monday Night Football thread of the evening. Enjoy!