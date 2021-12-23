Week 16 Thursday Night Football Live: 49ers vs. Titans

In the sixteenth Thursday Night Football game of 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo leads the 8-6 San Francisco 49ers into Music City to take on the 9-5 Tennessee Titans in an important game for both teams.

The Titans hold just a one-game lead in the AFC South behind the Indianapolis Colts while the Niners have won five of their last six and are zeroing in on one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC Playoff Picture. A win tonight could put them in position to clinch with some help later in the weekend.

Who do y’all got winning this game? 49ers or Titans? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

San Francisco 49ers SB Nation Site: Niners Nation

Tennessee Titans SB Nation Site: Music City Miracles

BRB, this is your Thursday Night Football thread. Enjoy!