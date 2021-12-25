Christmas Day Football Live: Browns vs. Packers

In the first Christmas Day game of 2021, quarterback Baker Mayfield, fresh off the COVID list, leads his 7-7 Cleveland Browns in an extremely important game into Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the 11-3 Green Bay Packers.

The Browns face some obstacles if they want to reach the postseason as they sit one full game back in the Wild Card race and the AFC North division race.

The Packers hold the league’s best record and a win today would get them one step closer to home field advantage for the playoffs.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Browns or Packers? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your first Christmas Day game thread. Enjoy!