Christmas Day Football Live: Colts vs. Cardinals

In the second Christmas Day game of 2021, quarterback Carson Wentz and the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts, fresh off a big win at home against the New England Patriots, travel to the desert to face Kyler Murray and the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts hold one of the three AFC Wild Card spots and still have an outside shot to win the AFC South. A loss today would grant the Tennessee Titans the AFC South title after their win against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off their worst loss of the season against the Detroit Lions and are looking to bounce back today.

Who do y'all got winning this game? Colts or Cardinals?

this is second Christmas Day game thread.