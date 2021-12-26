2021 Week 16 Live: Late Games

Three games occupy the late slate of games for the sixteenth week in the 2021 NFL season, with the return of Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles to the starting lineup in Seattle against the Seahawks, a key AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers attempting to keep their season alive against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at today’s games:

Chicago Bears (4-10) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-9), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Denver Broncos (7-7) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!