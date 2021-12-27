Week 16 Monday Night Football Live: Dolphins vs. Saints

In this week’s edition of Monday Night Football, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fresh off a six-game winning streak, leads his 7-7 Miami Dolphins into the Big Easy to take on Ian Book(!!!) and the 7-7 New Orleans Saints in a key matchup with playoff implications in both conferences.

The Saints are dealing with COVID issues, which opens the door for 4th-round rookie quarterback Ian Book out of Notre Dame to make his first NFL start. It’s quite the task with so much on the line, and he’s facing a Dolphins team that hasn’t lost since October.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Dolphins or Saints? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your Monday Night Football thread. Enjoy!