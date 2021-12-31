2021 College Football Playoffs Live: National Semifinals

Today’s College Football Semifinal Matchups:

Cotton Bowl - (4) Cincinnati Bearcats vs. (1) Alabama Crimson Tide, Arlington, TX - 2:30 PM CT

The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team to reach a College Football Playoff semifinal. They’ll draw Alabama this afternoon. Bama is seeking its second straight national championship. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has faced a lot of criticism this season, but he’ll have a chance to prove his Heisman status on the second-largest stage in the sport. One win, and he’ll advance to the largest stage. But Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats should have something to say about it.

Orange Bowl - (3) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (2) Michigan Wolverines, Miami Gardens, FL - 6:30 PM CT

In the second game of the day, Big Ten champ Michigan is making its first appearance in CFP history. They’ll face Georgia on the opposite sideline. The Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season but fell in the SEC Championship to Alabama. Georgia holds the geographic advantage in the game, but the two teams are very evenly matched.

BRB, this is your CFP semifinal thread. Enjoy!