2021 College Football Live: Conference Championship Game Week

It’s officially Conference Championship Weekend!
CFP implications will take place today, leading up to tomorrow’s revealing of the top four and who’s going to the College Football Playoff. Here are some of today’s key matchups:
- (9) Baylor Bears vs. (5) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 11 A.M. CT (ABC)
Baylor SB Nation Blog: Our Daily Bears
Oklahoma State SB Nation Blog: Cowboys Ride For Free
- (1) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (3) Alabama Crimson Tide, 3 P.M. CT (CBS)
Georgia SB Nation Blog: Dawg Sports
Alabama SB Nation Blog: Roll ‘Bama Roll
- (21) Houston Cougars vs. (4) Cincinnati Bearcats, 3 P.M. CT (ABC)
Houston SB Nation Blog: Underdog Dynasty
Cincinnati SB Nation Blog: Down The Drive
- (2) Michigan Wolverines vs. (13) Iowa Hawkeyes, 7 P.M. CT (FOX)
Michigan SB Nation Blog: Maize n Brew
Iowa SB Nation Blog: Black Heart Gold Pants
BRB, this is your college football thread for today. Enjoy!
