2021 Week 13 Live: Late Games

Four games this afternoon, including Ravens vs. Steelers.

By Jeremy_Brener
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Four games occupy the late slate of games for the 13th week in the 2021 NFL season, including one of the biggest rivalries in the league.

Here’s a look at today’s games:

Washington Football Team (5-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation Site: Silver and Black Pride

Washington Football Team SB Nation Site: Hogs Haven

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-4), 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars SB Nation Site: Big Cat Country

Los Angeles Rams SB Nation Site: Turf Show Times

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

Baltimore Ravens SB Nation Site: Baltimore Beatdown

Pittsburgh Steelers SB Nation Site: Behind The Steel Curtain

San Francisco 49ers (6-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-8), 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS

San Francisco 49ers SB Nation Site: Niners Nation

Seattle Seahawks SB Nation Site: Field Gulls

BRB, this is your late game thread. Enjoy!

