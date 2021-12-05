Week 13 Sunday Night Football Live: Broncos vs. Chiefs

In the thirteenth Sunday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, fresh off a big win last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, leads his 6-5 Denver Broncos into Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs in a key AFC West matchup.

The winner of this game will find themselves in first place in the division. The last time these two teams met in Kansas City was exactly one year ago on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs grabbed a 22-16 win. Will the same happen today?

Who do y’all got winning this game? Broncos or Chiefs? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Denver Broncos SB Nation Site: Mile High Report

Kansas City Chiefs SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride

BRB, this is your Sunday Night Football thread. Enjoy!