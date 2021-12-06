Week 13 Monday Night Football Live: Patriots vs. Bills

In the thirteenth Monday Night Football game of 2021, rookie quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off a big win last week against the Tennessee Titans, leads his 8-4 New England Patriots into western New York to take on Josh Allen and the 7-4 Buffalo Bills in a key AFC East matchup.

The winner of this game will find themselves in first place in the division. The Bills swept the Patriots last season, and won by three the last time the Pats were in Buffalo. Will the same happen today or will the Pats reverse their fortunes?

Who do y’all got winning this game? Patriots or Bills? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Denver Broncos SB Nation Site: Mile High Report

Kansas City Chiefs SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride

BRB, this is your Monday Night Football thread. Enjoy!