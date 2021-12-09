Week 14 Thursday Night Football Live: Steelers vs. Vikings

In the fourteenth Thursday Night Football game of 2021, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, fresh off a win against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, head to U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities to face Kirk Cousins and the 5-7 Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a loss to the once-winless Detroit Lions.

The Steelers are looking to build off the momentum from Sunday’s win while the Vikings are looking to try and erase Sunday’s efforts, start fresh, and come back with a vengeance tonight against their opponent.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Steelers or Vikings? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Minnesota Vikings SB Nation Site: The Daily Norseman

Pittsburgh Steelers SB Nation Site: Behind The Steel Curtain

BRB, this is your Thursday Night Football thread. Enjoy!