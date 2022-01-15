Wild Card Weekend: Raiders vs. Bengals Thread

In the first Wild Card game of the weekend, quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders head to the midwest to take on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow and the Bengals are looking for their first playoff win since 1991. A win would end the longest playoff winning drought in the league. Meanwhile, the Raiders also hold a pretty long playoff drought that they would like to end.

One of these droughts will come to an end this afternoon in what should be a thrilling game to kick off Wild Card Weekend.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Raiders or Bengals? Sound off in the comments section below.

BRB, this is your first Wild Card thread of the weekend. Enjoy!