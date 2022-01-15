2021 NFL Playoffs: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

In the second Wild Card game of the weekend, rookie quarterback Mac Jones leads his 10-7 New England Patriots into western New York to take on Josh Allen and the 11-6 Buffalo Bills in a key AFC East matchup.

The two teams split their two in-season games, with the Patriots winning in Buffalo on the road in Week 13 and the Bills getting revenge, winning in New England in Week 16. The Week 16 win put Buffalo ahead in the AFC East and allow them to host today’s game, but it’s a tight match-up that could go either way.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Patriots or Bills? Sound off in the comments section below. Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

BRB, this is your second Wild Card thread of the weekend. Enjoy!